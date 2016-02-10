UPDATE 3-Time Warner revenue misses, shares slide

* Revenue falls 6 pct to $7.08 bln vs est. $7.53 bln
* Turner, HBO subscription growth below expectations
* Shares set to open at lowest since Aug 2013
(Adds details)
Feb 10 Time Warner Inc, the owner of
cable channels CNN and HBO and movie studio Warner Bros,
reported a steeper-than-expected 6 percent drop in quarterly
revenue, hurt by a lack of hit movie releases and a strong
dollar.
The company's shares were down 8.6 percent in premarket
trading on Wednesday and were set to open at their lowest since
August 2013.
Revenue at Warner Bros fell 13 percent to $3.3 billion. In
the year-earlier quarter, the studio released hit movies such as
"The Hobbit: The Battle of the Five Armies", "Interstellar" and
"Annabelle".
Revenue in the company's HBO network, home to shows such as
"Game of Thrones", rose 5.5 percent, while revenue in the Turner
division, which includes CNN, rose 2 percent.
Subscription grew 3 percent at HBO and remained flat at
Turner. Several analysts said the subscription growth were below
their expectations.
Cable companies and broadcasters have been hit by a shift of
viewers to online services such as Netflix and Hulu.
Walt Disney Co's media networks unit, which includes
ESPN and the Disney Channels, reported a 5.6 percent decline in
operating income on Tuesday due to a subscriber decline at ESPN
and higher programming costs.
Time Warner set a $5 billion share buyback program and
raised its quarterly dividend to 40.25 cents per share from 35
cents on Wednesday.
The company also raised its 2016 adjusted profit forecast to
$5.30-$5.40 per share for 2016. Analysts on average were
expecting $5.26, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
"The source of the upside is unclear, but we assume it's a
combination of fine-tuning the initial $5.25 guidance, better
cost controls, a slightly better ad outlook and non-operating
items," Jefferies analyst John Janedis wrote in a note.
In November, the company had cut its profit forecast to
$5.25 per share from "close to $6", citing a strong dollar.
Net income attributable to Time Warner shareholders rose to
$857 million, or $1.06 per share, in the fourth quarter ended
Dec. 31 from $718 million, or 84 cents per share.
Excluding items, the company earned $1.06 per share, higher
than the estimated $1.01.
Revenue fell to $7.08 billion, missing estimates of $7.53
billion.
The $5 billion share buyback was effective Jan. 1 and
includes the amount remaining under a prior authorization, the
company said.
Up to Tuesday's close of $63.21, the company's stock had
fallen 21.5 percent in the past 12 months.
(Reporting by Abhirup Roy in Bengaluru; Editing by Don
Sebastian)