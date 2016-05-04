Time Warner revenue rises 2.5 pct

May 4 Time Warner Inc, the owner of CNN and Cartoon Network, reported a 2.5 percent rise in revenue, helped by higher subscription revenue at its Turner Broadcasting and Home Box Office networks.

Net income rose to $1.21 billion, or $1.51 per share, in the quarter ended March 31 from $970 million, or $1.15 per share, a year earlier.

Revenue rose to $7.31 billion from $7.13 billion. (Reporting by Rishika Sadam in Bengaluru; Editing by Don Sebastian)