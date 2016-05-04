UPDATE 2-Time Warner profit beats expectations, boosted by Turner, HBO

(Recasts to focus on earnings, adds share movement)
By Rishika S and Jessica Toonkel
May 4 Time Warner Inc reported
higher-than-expected earnings on Wednesday on strong revenue
from its HBO cable channel and Turner Broadcasting unit.
The New York-based company said first-quarter net income
rose to $1.21 billion, or $1.51 per share, from $970 million, or
$1.15 per share, a year earlier.
Excluding special items, earnings were $1.49 per share.
Analysts on average had expected a profit of $1.30 per
share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Despite the profit beat, however, the company said it still
expected 2016 earnings before special items to be in the range
of $5.30 to $5.40 a share.
Revenue rose to $7.31 billion from $7.13 billion, roughly in
line with analysts' expectations.
The company's shares were up 3.1 percent at $75.95 in
morning trading.
Revenue from HBO, home to popular shows such as "Game of
Thrones," rose 7.7 percent in the quarter.
Revenue at Turner rose 7.2 percent, boosted by higher
ratings for CNN ahead of the U.S. presidential election.
"CNN continued to build on its success by more than doubling
its prime time audience in the quarter," Chief Executive Officer
Jeff Bewkes said in a statement.
Subscription revenue at Turner rose 11 percent, while
advertising revenue increased 5 percent. The unit also benefited
from the NCAA Men's Division I Basketball tournament, which
Turner shares the rights to with CBS Corp.
For the first time, Turner aired the championship game of
the season.
Time Warner executives on a Wednesday conference call were
bullish about the ad market for the 2016. They forecast
advertising revenue growth for the second quarter at a
mid-to-high single-digit percentage rate.
Time Warner's Turner unit has tried to woo younger viewers
by offering full seasons of its shows for "binge-watching" to
check the flow of subscribers to online services such as Netflix
Inc and Hulu.
(Reporting by Rishika Sadam in Bengaluru and Jessica Toonkel in
New York; Editing by Don Sebastian, Saumyadeb Chakrabarty and
Lisa Von Ahn)