Time Warner posts fall in revenue, discloses 10 pct stake in Hulu

Aug 3 Time Warner Inc reported a 5.3 percent fall in quarterly revenue in the absence of big hits from its Warner Bros movie studio, and disclosed a 10 percent stake in streaming TV service Hulu.

The company's net income fell to $951 million, or $1.20 per share, in the second quarter ended June 30, from $971 million, or $1.16 per share, a year earlier.

Revenue fell to $6.95 billion from $7.35 billion. (Reporting by Rishika Sadam in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)