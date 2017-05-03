Time Warner first-quarter profit rises 17.3 pct

BRIEF-Servicenow prices $750 million of 0% convertible senior notes due 2022
* Servicenow prices $750 million of 0% convertible senior notes due 2022
May 3 Time Warner Inc, which is being bought by AT&T, reported a 17.3 percent rise in profit, helped by the success of its releases "Kong: Skull Island" and "The Lego Batman Movie" in the first quarter.
The company's net income increased to $1.42 billion, or $1.80 per share, in the three months ended March. 31, from $1.21 billion, or $1.51 per share, a year earlier.
Revenue rose to $7.74 billion from $7.31 billion.
Time Warner said on Wednesday it was on track to close its merger with AT&T before the end of 2017. U.S. President Donald Trump has, during his election campaign, opposed the $85.4 billion deal. (Reporting by Rishika Sadam in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)
* Servicenow prices $750 million of 0% convertible senior notes due 2022
* Brightpath's successful operations and newly opened centres drive 57.3% growth in quarterly revenue and 133% increase in funds from operations
TOKYO, May 24 Asian shares edged lower in early trade on Wednesday, while the Australian dollar and the offshore Chinese yuan slipped after Moody's cut its sovereign credit rating on China.