UPDATE 3-Time Warner beats estimates; sees lower advertising

* Q1 adjusted EPS $1.66 vs est $1.45
* Q1 HBO rev rises 4.1 pct to $1.57 bln
* Co says on track to close merger with AT&T before 2017 end
(Adds analyst comment, details from call)
By Jessica Toonkel and Rishika Sadam
May 3 Time Warner Inc reported a
better-than-expected quarterly profit, as revenue from box
office hits including "The LEGO Batman Movie," and "Kong: Skull
Island" helped offset declining ad sales.
Revenue from the company's Warner Bros film studio jumped
8.2 percent to $3.37 billion. (bit.ly/2mjTDHK)
Excluding items, Time Warner earned $1.66 per share, beating
the average analysts' estimate of $1.45 per share, according to
Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Revenue rose 5.8 percent to $7.74 billion, surpassing
analysts' expectations of $7.67 billion.
Time Warner, which is being bought by AT&T, saw an
increase in subscribers in the first quarter at its premium
cable channel HBO, making up for a 2 percent decline in ad
revenue at its Turner networks. Time Warner said it was on
track to close its merger with AT&T before the end of 2017.
The company said it expected total advertising revenue for
Turner, which includes CNN and Cartoon Network, to be down again
this quarter, a challenge that its peers also face. Comcast Corp
announced a decline in ad revenue when it released
first quarter earnings last week.
"Time Warner had a really strong content quarter which is
specific to them, but the flip side is that overall trends in
television networks look a little soft," said Doug Creutz, an
analyst with Cowen and Co.
Turner chair and chief executive John Martin said he
expected a "healthy" upfront season as advertisers have started
to commit more in recent weeks.
Like other media companies, Time Warner has been struggling
to keep viewers hooked to its channels as they flock to online
streaming services such as Netflix Inc and Amazon.com
Inc's Prime.
To that end, Time Warner said on its call that it would not
offer its library programming on Amazon Prime, opting to keep
it for its own online streaming services.
"This is a trend I think we are going to continue to see
going forward," said John Janedis, an analyst with Jefferies
Research, noting that other companies like Viacom have started
withholding some content from the streaming video providers.
Time Warner's Home Box Office (HBO) has managed to keep
audiences glued to its original shows such as the hugely popular
"Game of Thrones."
Revenue from HBO rose 4.1 percent to $1.57 billion in the
first quarter ended March 31.
Shares of Time Warner were up slightly 0.07 percent around
$99.28 in morning trading Wednesday.
(Reporting by Jessica Toonkel in New York, Rishika Sadam in
Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta and Sayantani Ghosh)