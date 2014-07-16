版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 7月 16日 星期三

Twenty-First Century Fox made $80 bln bid for Time Warner but was rebuffed-source

NEW YORK, July 16 Twenty-First Century Fox made a roughly $80 billion offer to buy Time Warner Inc in recent weeks, but was rebuffed, according to a source familiar with the situation.

The bid amounted to about $85 per share in cash and stock, the source said.

(Reporting By Soyoung Kim, Editing by Franklin Paul)
