Cairo has presented offer for TI Media - sources

UPDATE 1-Aluminium producer looks for 30-pct hike in Q2 premium from Japan buyers -sources
* Major producer wants premiums of around $125 per T -sources
MILAN Oct 15 Italian advertising group Cairo Communications has presented an offer for broadcaster Telecom Italia Media, two sources close to the matter said on Monday.
"Cairo has presented an offer by itself," one of the sources said.
Cairo was not available for comment.
Italy's biggest telecoms group Telecom Italia put TI Media up for sale in May to help reduce its 30 billion euros of net debt, following a dividend cut earlier this year.
Other offers for the broadcaster have come from private equity Clessidra, Hutchison Whampoa unit H3G and U.S. entertainment company Discovery Communications.
Sources have said the deadline for binding offers is 19 November.
* Major producer wants premiums of around $125 per T -sources
* Flipkart and Microsoft forge cloud partnership to expand e-commerce in India
ZURICH, Feb 20 U.S.-based Northern Trust is buying UBS Group's UBS Asset Management fund administration servicing units in Luxembourg and Switzerland, UBS said in a statement on Monday.