Clessidra offer for TI Media below 450 mln euros-sources

MILAN, Sept 27 Italian private equity fund
Clessidra's non-binding offer for broadcaster Telecom Italia
Media is worth less than 450 million euros ($578
million), two sources close to the situation said on Thursday.
Italy's biggest telecoms group Telecom Italia put
TI Media up for sale in May to help reduce its 30 billion euros
of net debt, following a dividend cut earlier this year.
Telecom Italia's board met on Thursday for an update on the
sale of its 77-percent-controlled TV unit and on the possible
spin-off of its fixed-line network, press reports said.
TI Media has a market capitalisation of about 280 million
euros and net debt of 200 million euros. Reports in Italian
newspapers have said Clessidra's offer was worth between 380
million and 450 million euros.
Board members declined to comment to reporters on their way
out from the four-hour meeting in Milan.
Hutchison Whampoa unit H3G and Discovery
have presented non-binding offers by a deadline on Monday, one
of the two sources said, confirming press reports.