Telecom Italia says sees TV arm sale by year-end

BRIEF-ASE orders machinery equipment worth T$524.2 mln
* Says it orders machinery equipment worth T$524.2 million ($17.08 million) from Kulicke & Soffa Pte Ltd
MILAN Oct 16 Telecom Italia's chief executive Marco Patuano said on Tuesday the telecoms group still expected to sell its Telecom Italia Media television unit by the end of the year.
"The forecast was to close by the end of the year and there are no reasons to think otherwise," Patuano said at a presentation in Milan.
"We are on schedule. We have received serious offers," he added.
Italy's telecoms incumbent has put on the bloc Telecom Italia Media, Italy's third biggest free-to-air company, as it seeks ways to cut its 30 billion euro debt pile.
The unit, whose assets include loss-making TV channels and a profitable TV infrastructure business, has attracted four non-binding offers.
It has a market value of about 260 million euros and net debt of 200 million euros.
Bidders are private equity fund Clessidra, the Italian unit of Hutchison Whampoa, U.S. entertainment company Discovery Communications and Italy's Cairo Communication, sources have said.
* Says it orders machinery equipment worth T$524.2 million ($17.08 million) from Kulicke & Soffa Pte Ltd
SINGAPORE, Feb 24 A bug in its software left hundreds of thousands of webpages hosted by Cloudflare Inc leaking encrypted personal data, but there was no sign yet the leak had been exploited by hackers, the Internet security firm said on Friday.
PARIS, Feb 24 France's Safran posted a 5.4 percent rise in 2016 core operating profit to 2.4 billion euros and projected stable underlying income in 2017, a transitional year as it increases production of its new LEAP commercial jet engine.