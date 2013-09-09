Time Inc in talks to buy American Express magazines - report

BRIEF-JetBlue Airways says offering Mint seats out-for-sale on new, expanded routes
* Now offering Mint seats out-for-sale on new and expanded routes
Sept 9 Time Inc, the magazine publisher that is preparing to spin out from its parent company Time Warner Inc , is in talks to acquire American Express' titles such as Food & Wine, according to a report in the New York Times.
Time Inc publishes People and Sports Illustrated and has worked with American Express in a management agreement on back office functions like circulation for 20 years.
A spokeswoman for Time Inc declined to comment.
American Express magazines also include Travel & Leisure and the luxury title for its card holders, Departures.
SAO PAULO, April 4 Brazil's total chicken exports fell 4 percent in March from a year earlier, industry group ABPA said in a statement on Tuesday, as countries banned imports from Brazil in the wake of a corruption scandal involving companies and meat inspectors.
April 4 Tesla Inc, whose market capitalization passed that of Ford Motor Co on Monday, still trailed General Motors Co as the most valuable U.S. auto firm in mid-day trade on Tuesday.