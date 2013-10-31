Norm Pearlstine to return to Time Inc to lead reorganization

Oct 31 Norman Pearlstine is leaving Bloomberg LP
to return to Time Inc in the newly created position of executive
vice president and chief content officer as the magazine
publisher moves to split with Time Warner Inc.
The return of Pearlstine to Time Inc is a homecoming for the
man who was the company's editor-in-chief from 1994 through
2005.
Time Inc also announced on Thursday it hired American
Express executive Lynne Biggar as its executive vice
president of consumer marketing and former News Corp
attorney Lawrence Jacobs as executive vice president and general
counsel.
The publisher behind Sports Illustrated, People and Time, is
undergoing a reorganization since Joe Ripp was appointed as
chief executive officer in July.
Part of those changes include the structure of Time Inc's
editors, who will now report to the business head of each unit
with a dotted line into Pearlstine. Martha Nelson, who serves as
Time Inc editor-in-chief, is leaving the company.
Pearlstine will have oversight of editorial policies and he
will seek new growth opportunities the titles across all
platforms.
For the last five years, Pearlstine served as the chief
content officer at Bloomberg and helped to expand the financial
news and information company's magazine, TV, radio and digital
properties.
"Norm has been an invaluable advisor to me and our entire
leadership team," Bloomberg CEO and president Daniel Doctoroff
said in a statement, in which he thanked Pearlstine for his
service.
It is unclear if Bloomberg will fill his role.