UPDATE 1-Pearlstine returns to Time Inc to lead reorganization

By Jennifer Saba
Oct 31 Norman Pearlstine is leaving Bloomberg LP
to return to Time Inc in the newly created position of executive
vice president and chief content officer as the magazine
publisher moves to split with Time Warner Inc.
The return of Pearlstine to Time Inc is a homecoming for the
man who was the company's editor-in-chief from 1994 through
2005.
The move is also part of a broader push at the publisher of
Sports Illustrated, People and Time, as it creates a new
structure under the leadership of CEO Joe Ripp. Editors will now
report to the business unit heads, as opposed to a single
editor-in-chief. Martha Nelson, who currently serves that role,
is leaving the company.
"Time Inc decentralized to make sure the editors and content
creators are very close to the business," Ripp said.
Pearlstine will oversee editorial policies and have
dotted-line responsibility for editors.
"In talking to Joe Ripp he recognized our industry is in
extraordinary turmoil," Pearlstine told Reuters. "We have a lot
of work to do to make sure we make great use of our assets."
For the last five years, Pearlstine served as the chief
content officer at Bloomberg and helped expand the financial
news and information company's magazine, TV, radio and digital
properties. Prior to that he served as a senior adviser to the
private equity firm the Carlyle Group LP.
"Norm has been an invaluable advisor to me and our entire
leadership team," Bloomberg CEO and president Daniel Doctoroff
said in a statement, in which he thanked Pearlstine for his
service.
It is unclear if Bloomberg, whose core business is selling
terminals that provide news and data to financial institutions,
will fill his role.
Pearlstine, who also worked more than 20 years for the Wall
Street Journal, said he was intrigued by the opportunity to work
for a publisher that targets consumers.
"What is core to Time Inc is consumer magazine, consumer
websites, events tied to consumers. I frankly missed it more
than I thought I would."
Time Inc also said on Thursday it hired American Express
executive Lynne Biggar as executive vice president of
consumer marketing and former News Corp attorney
Lawrence Jacobs as executive vice president and general counsel.