公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 6月 12日 星期二

Warner Bros. TV to buy Alloy Entertainment

LOS ANGELES, June 11 Time Warner Inc's Warner Bros. Television Group will buy Alloy Entertainment, the producer of "Gossip Girl" and other youth-oriented shows, the companies said on Monday.

Alloy is owned by an investor group led by Strauss Zelnick, co-founder of Zelnick Media. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

