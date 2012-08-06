UPDATE 1-Time Warner buys Bleacher Report sports website

* Time Warner paying about $200 million for website
* Bleacher Report on track to make $30 mln in revenue this
year-source
By Liana B. Baker
Aug 6 Time Warner Inc said its Turner
Broadcasting unit had bought sports website the Bleacher Report
to bulk up the media company's Internet sports presence, which
includes websites such as NASCAR.com and NCAA.com.
Terms of the deal were not disclosed, but a source close to
the matter who was not authorized to speak publicly about it
said Time Warner was paying under $200 million for the San
Francisco-based company.
A second source familiar with the Bleacher Report said that
figure does not include $20 million in cash on the website's
balance sheet that Time Warner is paying back to Bleacher's
investors. That brings the deal price north of $200 million, the
person said.
A Time Warner spokesman declined to comment on financial
terms of the deal. The sports website will now operate as part
of Turner's Sports division, the company said in a statement.
Bleacher Report publishes more than 1000 articles a day on
its website, which drew 10.1 million total unique visitors in
June, according to ComScore. Bleacher Report was the ninth-most
visited sports website in June in the United States in terms of
total unique visitors, according to ComScore data. The top U.S.
sports website is Yahoo Sports!, followed by ESPN.
The second source said Bleacher Report was on track to
generate $30 million in revenue this year. The person added that
the company was increasing its revenue 100 percent
year-over-year and was close to breaking even.
Bleacher Report had raised $40.5 million in venture funding
to date and was backed by firms such as Crosslink Capital and
Oak Investment Partners.
In November 2011, Turner said it would hand the business
operations of Golf.com and Sports Illustrated's website, SI.com,
back to Time Inc, the company's publishing division. The process
took several months.
The company said on a conference call last Wednesday that
growth of its cable networks division's advertising revenue had
been hurt partly by "the shift of management of our digital
sports properties, SI.com and Golf.com, back to Time Inc."
Turner also shares broadcast rights to the NCAA Division I
Men's basketball tournament with CBS Corp and has a deal
to manage NCAA.com's website until 2024.
Time Warner shares closed up 23 cents at $41.61 on Monday.