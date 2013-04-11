版本:
BRIEF-Time Warner hires Eastdil to market its NY headquarters

April 11 Time Warner Inc : * Says hires Eastdil Secured's Doug Harmon to market its headquarters in New

York * Says it has not yet committed to selling the builiding
