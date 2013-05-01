版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 5月 1日 星期三

BRIEF-Time Warner says Q2 ad revenue at its cable network will be up in the high single digits

May 1 Time Warner Inc : * Says Q2 ad revenue at its cable network will be up in the high single digits * Says ad revenue at time inc will be down in Q2
