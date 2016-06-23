Pay TV firms make billing changes after Senate report

| WASHINGTON, June 23
WASHINGTON, June 23 Cable TV companies Time
Warner Cable and Charter Communications Inc agreed to provide
billing credits and make other changes after a U.S. Senate
committee found overbilling to thousands of consumers.
Other cable firms said they are eliminating some fees and
trying to make it easier to cancel service.
The Senate's Permanent Subcommittee on Investigations said
in a report on Thursday that Time Warner Cable and Charter
Communications Inc "have consistently failed to provide
refunds to customers whom they knew they overcharged."
The companies made no effort to trace equipment overcharges
unless consumers asked and did not provide notice or refunds, it
said.
"Instead of correcting their mistake by refunding the
overcharges, their practice has been to just pocket the money,"
said Senator Rob Portman, an Ohio Republican who chairs the
panel.
Executives of Time Warner - which was acquired by Charter in
May - told the Senate panel it will provide an automatic
one-month credit to customers for overbilled equipment or
service.
Charter said a company audit found overbilling in
approximately 63,000 of 11 million boxes, or less than 1
percent. The company will give overbilled consumers a one-year
credit and has implemented controls to prevent future
overbilling.
Executives from Comcast Corp, Charter, DirectTV -
a unit of AT&T Inc - and Dish Network Corp
testified before the panel and pledged to improve customer
service. A former Time Warner Cable executive also testified.
Senators said cable bills are too complicated and questioned
some fees to cancel service.
Comcast, the largest U.S. cable company, told the Senate
panel it would make it easier for consumers to cancel service
without being forced to stay on the phone and answer questions.
Comcast has launched a pilot project to allow consumers to
request to cancel service online. It has recently eliminated
change of service fees, extended the time to dispute fees and
made it easier to dispute fees.
Senator Claire McCaskill, a Missouri Democrat, said the best
rates for subscribers are never advertised. Customer service
representatives are taught not to be honest with consumers about
the best price unless the customer is angry and threatens to
cancel, she said.
"Nobody knows how to get the best price from you," McCaskill
told the executives.
A recent American Customer Satisfaction Index survey found
pay television service ranked near the bottom of the 43
industries surveyed.
The Federal Communications Commission has proposed allowing
consumers to swap pricey cable and other pay TV boxes for
cheaper devices and apps, a change that would boost competition
in the $20 billion television set-top box market.
(Reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by Dan Grebler)