2013年 8月 3日

Time Warner Cable blacks out CBS in some markets

Aug 2 Time Warner Cable Inc began blacking out broadcast network CBS for customers in New York, Dallas and Los Angeles after fee negotiations between the two companies collapsed, Time Warner Cable said on Friday.

CBS-owned cable networks, including Showtime, are also going dark, a Time Warner Cable spokeswoman said.
