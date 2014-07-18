版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 7月 18日 星期五 09:33 BJT

CBS CEO says he will look at CNN if it goes up for sale

LOS ANGELES, July 17 CBS Corp Chief Executive Officer Leslie Moonves said on Thursday the media company would take a look at Time Warner Inc's cable news network CNN if it goes up for sale as part of a merger with Rupert Murdoch's Twenty-First Century Fox Inc.

Moonves was asked by reporters at a Television Critics Association meeting whether he wanted to buy CNN if Fox decides to sell the channel in order to clear regulatory hurdles in a possible merger with Time Warner. Fox's initial offer was rebuffed.

"We've always talked about doing things with CNN," Moonves responded. "We'll see. It's something I'm sure we will look at if that becomes available." (Reporting by Lisa Richwine; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐