CBS CEO says he will look at CNN if it goes up for sale

BRIEF-Post Holdings close to $1.5 bln deal for Weetabix- FT
* US cereal maker Post Holdings close to $1.5 billion deal for Weetabix- FT, citing sources Source text : http://on.ft.com/2prqq2p
LOS ANGELES, July 17 CBS Corp Chief Executive Officer Leslie Moonves said on Thursday the media company would take a look at Time Warner Inc's cable news network CNN if it goes up for sale as part of a merger with Rupert Murdoch's Twenty-First Century Fox Inc.
Moonves was asked by reporters at a Television Critics Association meeting whether he wanted to buy CNN if Fox decides to sell the channel in order to clear regulatory hurdles in a possible merger with Time Warner. Fox's initial offer was rebuffed.
"We've always talked about doing things with CNN," Moonves responded. "We'll see. It's something I'm sure we will look at if that becomes available." (Reporting by Lisa Richwine; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)
* US cereal maker Post Holdings close to $1.5 billion deal for Weetabix- FT, citing sources Source text : http://on.ft.com/2prqq2p
* Southern Company raises dividend rate 16th straight year; annualized rate goes to $2.32 per share
* Amphenol Corp - CEO Richard Adam Norwitt's 2016 total compensation $7.4 million versus $7.3 million in 2015 - sec filing Source text (http://bit.ly/2paPKdm) Further company coverage: