Time Warner CEO Bewkes 2011 pay dips

April 2 Time Warner Inc Chief Executive
Jeff Bewkes' total compensation dipped by 1.5 percent in 2011,
due to slightly lower option awards and reduced non-equity
incentive plan according to company regulatory filings.
Bewkes' total compensation came in at $25.9 million last
year down from $26.3 million in 2010.
Bewkes, 59, has run the company since January 2008. Time
Warner shares rose 12 percent in calendar year 2011.
Time Warner is parent of cable networks CNN, TNT and HBO,
publisher Time Inc and Hollywood studio Warner Bros.
Chief Financial Officer John Martin saw his pay rise by 13.3
percent to $11.5 million.