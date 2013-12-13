版本:
Charter prepares Time Warner Cable offer at below $135/shr -source

NEW YORK Dec 13 Charter Communications Inc is preparing to send an offer letter to acquire Time Warner Cable Inc as soon as next week, a source close to the matter said on Friday.

The offer is expected to be less than $135 per Time Warner Cable share and will be a combination of cash and stock, said the source, who asked not to be named because the matter is not public.

Charter declined to comment. Time Warner could not be immediately reached for comment.

Bloomberg earlier reported Charter's bid plan.
