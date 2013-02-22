Warner's 'Jack the Giant Slayer' may see soft U.S., Canada debut

| LOS ANGELES
LOS ANGELES Feb 22 Warner Brothers' "Jack the
Giant Slayer," the first big-budget, special effects-filled
action movie of 2013, could be headed for less than huge sales
at U.S. and Canadian box offices when it opens on March 1.
Industry tracking suggests the 3D movie based on the "Jack
and the Beanstalk" fairy tale will debut with $27 million to $32
million in the domestic market during its first three days,
according to sources who have seen the pre-release surveys.
The projections had climbed slightly from earlier in the
week and could change closer to next Friday's opening after
marketing heats up and press coverage intensifies.
"Jack the Giant Slayer" cost an estimated $189 million to
make.
Two of last year's films with bigger budgets flopped, Walt
Disney Co's $250 million Mars epic "John Carter" and the
$209 million action movie "Battleship" from Comcast Corp's
Universal Pictures, forcing the companies to
acknowledge financial losses.
Distributor Warner Brothers, part of Time Warner Inc
, believes "Jack the Giant Slayer" will attract a broad
family audience and hopes for a North American (U.S. and
Canadian) debut above $30 million, said Dan Fellman, president
of theatrical distribution for the studio. He said he expects
the studio will make a profit on the movie.
Warner Brothers surveys showed "tremendous support" for the
movie among people age 15 and younger, and the film received
positive reactions from theater owners, Fellman said, noting
that family audiences haven't had a big-event film since
December's "The Hobbit."
The first weekend in March also has proved a winner for
family films, Fellman said. A year ago, animated hit "The Lorax"
opened with a strong $70 million.
In addition, "the international side of the market will be
huge," Fellman said.
A $30 million domestic opening for "Jack the Giant Slayer"
would be "soft" for a big-budget film, said Janney Montgomery
Scott analyst Tony Wible, who compiles a database to project
film performance. Warner Brothers could still make back the
movie's budget, not including marketing costs, if the film opens
domestically with at least $25 million, he said Wible.
Last year, Disney was forced to take a $200 million
write-down for "John Carter." And the chief financial officer of
Comcast, Michael J. Angelakis, acknowledged in a call with
analysts that "Battleship" was "primarily" responsible for
Universal's $83 million second-quarter loss.
"Jack the Giant Slayer" was produced by Warner Brothers and
Legendary Entertainment, which partnered with Warner on hits
including "The Dark Knight" trilogy and "The Hangover" series.
Warner Brothers last year delayed the release of "Jack the
Giant Slayer," moving it from last summer to March 1.
The film stars Nicholas Hoult as a young farmer who ventures
into the land of the giants to rescue a kidnapped princess.
The movie's trailer suggests the studio is aiming for "Lord
of the Rings" fans, said Phil Contrino, editor of Boxoffice.com,
a website that tracks film comments on Facebook and Twitter.
So far, "it's just not connecting with fantasy fans," said
Contrino, who estimates the film will take in about $23 million
in the United States and Canada during its first three days.
The movie still has time to build more buzz and could enjoy
a domestic sales boost if families turn out in force, Contrino
said. Plus, "I can really see a movie like that clicking
overseas," he said.
International ticket sales can run at least twice as high as
U.S. and Canadian grosses for big action movies.