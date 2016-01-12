Icahn buying up Time Warner shares - sources

Jan 11 Billionaire activist investor Carl Icahn
is building an equity stake in Time Warner Inc, people
familiar with the matter said on Monday, in a move that could
lead to a major shake-up of the media conglomerate.
Icahn's intentions when it comes to Time Warner are not yet
known, the people said, asking not to be named because the
matter was private. Time Warner declined to comment.
Time Warner, the owner of cable channels HBO, TNT, TBS and
Cartoon Network, said in November that ratings for its key
domestic entertainment networks had dropped more than expected.
Its shares have fallen around 30 percent since last July.
The New York Post said on Sunday that Icahn was believed to
be buying up Time Warner shares and "will take another run at
the company," citing anonymous sources.
(Reporting by Mike Stone and Michael Flaherty in New York;
Editing by Richard Chang)