CORRECTED-UPDATE 2-Icahn buying up Time Warner shares - sources

(Corrects hedge fund stakes in Time Warner to about 0.5 percent
each in last paragraph, from 3.7 percent for Corvex, and 4
percent each for Jana and Greenlight)
By Mike Stone and Michael Flaherty
Jan 11 Billionaire activist investor Carl Icahn
is building an equity stake in Time Warner Inc, people
familiar with the matter said on Monday.
Icahn's intentions when it comes to Time Warner are not yet
known, the people said, asking not to be named because the
matter was private.
Icahn did not respond to a request for comment, but CNBC
quoted him as saying that he does not own one share of Time
Warner. Time Warner declined to comment.
Time Warner, the owner of cable channels HBO, TNT, TBS and
Cartoon Network, said in November that ratings for its key
domestic entertainment networks had dropped more than expected.
Its shares have fallen around 30 percent since last July.
The New York Post said on Sunday that Icahn was believed to
be buying up Time Warner shares and "will take another run at
the company," citing anonymous sources.
Icahn waged an unsuccessful break-up campaign against Time
Warner in 2006, when current CEO Jeffery Bewkes was the No. 2
executive at the company. In 2014, Time Warner snubbed a
takeover offer from Twenty-First Century Fox Inc that
valued it at $85 per share.
Time Warner shares closed at $69.66 on Monday.
The company also has other activist investors in the stock.
Corvex Management, whose founder Keith Meister worked for Icahn
in 2006, Jana Partners and Greenlight Capital each own around
0.5 percent of Time Warner's outstanding shares, regulatory
filings show.
(Reporting by Mike Stone and Michael Flaherty in New York;
Editing by Richard Chang and Sandra Maler)