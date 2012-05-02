UPDATE 2-Time Warner's revenue up, though "Luck" wasn't

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Feb 20
Feb 20 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Q1 adj EPS 67 cents/shr beats Street's 64 cents/shr
* Revenue rises 4.4 percent
* Ad revenue from networks up 6 pct
* Reaffirms 2012 outlook
By Liana B. Baker
May 2 Time Warner Inc said Wednesday its revenue rose 4 percent from a year ago, but impairment charges including one from the troubled HBO series "Luck" kept the media company from recording a higher profit in the first quarter.
First-quarter revenue from the company's TV and cable networks, which include TNT, CNN and HBO, rose 3 percent to $2.6 billion.
Gabelli & Co analyst Brett Harriss said the performance was weaker than expected. Subscription revenues increased 5 percent and advertising revenues rose 6 percent, below Harriss's estimates.
He said Time Warner, which owns a host of cable networks, premium TV services, magazines and a movie studio, reported a solid quarter but it was not as good as media peer CBS Corp's results which were released Tuesday.
Feb 20 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
NEW YORK, Feb 19 U.S. food company Kraft Heinz Co withdrew its proposal for a $143-billion merger with larger rival Unilever Plc, the companies said on Sunday, raising questions about whether Kraft will turn its focus to another target.
LONDON, Feb 17 John Fallon needs to show he has a plan to navigate Pearson through the sinking sands of its main markets when the world's biggest education company reports full-year results.