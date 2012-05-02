UPDATE 2-Time Warner's revenue up, though "Luck" wasn't

* Q1 adj EPS 67 cents/shr beats Street's 64 cents/shr

* Revenue rises 4.4 percent

* Ad revenue from networks up 6 pct

* Reaffirms 2012 outlook

By Liana B. Baker

May 2 Time Warner Inc said Wednesday its revenue rose 4 percent from a year ago, but impairment charges including one from the troubled HBO series "Luck" kept the media company from recording a higher profit in the first quarter.

First-quarter revenue from the company's TV and cable networks, which include TNT, CNN and HBO, rose 3 percent to $2.6 billion.

Gabelli & Co analyst Brett Harriss said the performance was weaker than expected. Subscription revenues increased 5 percent and advertising revenues rose 6 percent, below Harriss's estimates.

He said Time Warner, which owns a host of cable networks, premium TV services, magazines and a movie studio, reported a solid quarter but it was not as good as media peer CBS Corp's results which were released Tuesday.