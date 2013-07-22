Time Warner appoints new finance chief from Time Inc

July 22 Time Warner Inc named a new
chief financial officer on Monday, promoting the executive
Howard Averill from its magazine unit that it plans to spin off
later this year.
Averill, 49, served as Time Inc's chief financial officer
since 2007. He replaces John Martin, who is taking over as CEO
of Turner Broadcasting, the unit of Time Warner that oversees
cable channels such as TNT, TBS and CNN.
A spokesman said Time Inc will begin a search for a new CFO.
Averill had been named in media reports as a potential
candidate to be CEO of Time Inc. Time Inc owns magazine titles
such as People, Sports Illustrated and Time. Time Warner intends
to spin off the unit into an independent publicly traded company
by the end of the year although it has not revealed any
financial details about that plan.