BRIEF-LGI Homes says on track to close more than 4,700 homes in 2017
* Announced 224 homes closed in February 2017, compared to 245 home closings in February 2016
Feb 8 Time Warner Inc posted better-than-expected quarterly profit helped by its cable networks and the last installment of its Harry Potter movie franchise.
Net profit rose to $773 million, or 76 cents a share, compared with $769 million or 68 cents a share a year ago.
On an adjusted basis, net income was 94 cents, ahead of average analysts' forecast of 87 cents according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Revenue rose 5 percent to $8.2 billion.
The New York-based company forecast its full-year percentage growth rate in adjusted diluted net income per share to be in the low double digits from a base of $2.89 in 2011.
Time Warner also raised its quarterly cash dividend by 11 percent to $0.26.
March 3 Ride services company Uber Technologies Inc for years has used a secret tool to avoid authorities in markets where its service faced resistance by law enforcement or was banned, the company confirmed on Friday.
March 3 Caterpillar Inc was sued on Friday for allegedly deceiving shareholders about its business, one day after federal law enforcers raided three of its buildings in connection with a probe into the heavy machinery manufacturer's offshore tax practices.