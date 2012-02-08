Time Warner quarterly profit beats forecasts

Feb 8 Time Warner Inc posted better-than-expected quarterly profit helped by its cable networks and the last installment of its Harry Potter movie franchise.

Net profit rose to $773 million, or 76 cents a share, compared with $769 million or 68 cents a share a year ago.

On an adjusted basis, net income was 94 cents, ahead of average analysts' forecast of 87 cents according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Revenue rose 5 percent to $8.2 billion.

The New York-based company forecast its full-year percentage growth rate in adjusted diluted net income per share to be in the low double digits from a base of $2.89 in 2011.

Time Warner also raised its quarterly cash dividend by 11 percent to $0.26.