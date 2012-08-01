UPDATE 3-Time Warner vows CNN turnaround, ads disappoint

* Revenue falls 4 pct, misses Street view
* Adjusted earnings per share narrowly beat Street
* Cable ad revenue outpaced by NBC, Discovery
* Maintains earnings outlook for full year
* Sees ad revenue declines in Q3
By Liana B. Baker
Aug 1 Time Warner Inc is unsatisfied
with CNN's low ratings and will seek to turn around the cable
news network with programming that is more compelling and stays
non-partisan, the media company's Chief Executive Jeff Bewkes
said on Wednesday.
Bewkes' comments, made after Time Warner reported
better-than-expected earnings for the second quarter, come less
than a week since the president of CNN Worldwide said he would
step down. The CEO said CNN was the one exception to an
otherwise strong cable-network unit, which increased quarterly
revenues by 4 percent to $3.6 million.
"We are going to do a better job of putting on programming
that will hold viewers," Bewkes said. "There is strong demand
for objective, comprehensive, non-partisan coverage ... but we
need to do it in a more compelling, more engaging way than we've
been doing of late."
CNN, founded in 1980 and owned by Time Warner since 1996,
has tried to hold the middle ground in its political news
coverage, a position that some blame for its slip in viewership
to historic lows in recent years.
Ratings have risen for competitors Fox News and MSNBC, which
blend news with opinion and political commentary. The opinion
programs on No. 1 cable news network Fox News skew conservative,
while commentaries on MSNBC lean liberal.
Bewkes provided no update on the search for a new CNN chief.
Morningstar analyst Michael Corty said Time Warner appears
to be aware of CNN's struggles and that the network may be able
to reverse its fortunes.
"There is upside there. They are trying to address the issue
through management changes and it is possible it could improve,"
Corty said.
ADS DISAPPOINT
Time Warner logged a 2 percent increase in advertising for
its networks division, which includes TNT, TBS, HBO and CNN.
This missed some analysts' expectations and lagged cable rivals.