Former Dow Jones President Todd Larsen to join Time Inc-source

Sept 1 Todd Larsen, the former president of Dow Jones & Co is expected to join Time Warner Inc's Time Inc magazine unit as president of the news and sports group, according to a source familiar with the matter.

Larsen, who left Dow Jones in June after more than 10 years, will be in charge of Time's news and sports group that includes titles such as Time, Sports Illustrated and Fortune, the source said.

Time Inc declined to comment. Larsen did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Larsen started with Dow Jones in 1999 as corporate director of strategic planning and development. He resigned in June amid a reorganization of the News Corp unit's management.

