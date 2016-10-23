DEALTALK-For AT&T, Time Warner was always on the menu

(For more Reuters DEALTALKS, double click on )
By Liana B. Baker
NEW YORK Oct 23 When Time Warner Inc's
Jeff Bewkes welcomed AT&T Inc's Randall Stephenson for
lunch at Time Warner Center in New York in late August, their
meeting was supposed to be one of the catch-ups the two chief
executives have had over the years.
And it certainly started that way, with the two men chatting
about the direction of the media, broadband and mobile
telecommunications industries, according to accounts given by
Stephenson and Bewkes as well as people familiar with the
discussions who spoke on condition of anonymity.
Stephenson and Bewkes discussed how Time Warner could reach
more customers through AT&T's mobile network, and how that
content could reinforce the loyalty of customers. Some of this
could be achieved through closer ties and partnerships.
But then Stephenson showed his hand. He proposed an outright
merger of the two companies, the biggest shakeup in the U.S.
media landscape since U.S. telecommunications giant Comcast
Corp's takeover of media conglomerate NBC Universal in
2011.
"The more we talked about it, the more it fell into place,
that there would be benefits that might be significant and might
allow us to evolve the ecosystem faster," Bewkes told reporters
on a conference call on Saturday.
Comcast's deal had greatly influenced Stephenson's thinking,
spurring him to look for media and video acquisitions now that
AT&T had the most video subscribers in the U.S. with 25 million.
The media companies he first looked at buying, such as Starz
, which later merged with Lions Gate Entertainment Corp
, and Scripps Network Interactive Inc, were too
small for his liking.
Stephenson's problem was that the big media companies he
deemed attractive were not easy targets. CBS Corp and
Viacom were family controlled, while Walt Disney Co
, with a $150 billion market capitalization, was too big.
When Twenty-First Century Fox Inc made a hostile
acquisition approach to Time Warner in 2014, AT&T was awaiting
regulatory approval on its deal to buy DirecTV, and couldn't
pursue another large deal at the same time.
During the year after the DirecTV acquisition closed in July
2015, AT&T had been thinking about going two ways; either a big
international acquisition, or a big content deal. Before buying
DirecTV, it had looked at combining its business with Vodafone
Group Plc in Europe, according to the sources. But after
buying two smaller wireless companies in Mexico, it couldn't
find an international acquisition that suited its appetite.
More than a year after the DirecTV deal closed however,
Stephenson felt he had the firepower to pursue Time Warner with
an $85.4 billion cash-and-stock bid, this year's biggest
attempted acquisition globally.
The deal was referred to within AT&T, in order to prevent
leaks, as "Project Bobtail", whose aim was to acquire "Rabbit",
the code name for Time Warner and perhaps a homage to Warner
Bros' Bugs Bunny character. AT&T's code name was "Lily", the
same as the customer service person who appears in their
commercials.
"This thing just had what I would call gravity, and it
seemed to move along on its own and we began negotiating out
terms very quickly and it was a very natural process,"
Stephenson said on the media call.
TRUSTED BANKERS
Soon after Stephenson proposed the combination to Bewkes,
the companies called in their most trusted investment bank
advisers.
AT&T decided to work with Woody Young, who had joined
boutique bank Perella Weinberg Partners LP in January. He had
worked on deals for AT&T for two decades, and most recently
advised AT&T on its DirecTV deal in 2014, when he was at Lazard
Ltd.
Time Warner enlisted Allen & Company LLC banker Ketan Mehta,
who had been Time Warner's banker for 12 years and had most
recently defended Time Warner from Fox when he was at Citi in
2014. He had also helped defend Time Warner against activist
investor Carl Icahn in 2006.
The priority was to keep the deal secret from the media, a
challenge given that Time Warner has large fiefdoms in the
industry, with HBO in New York, Turner Broadcasting and its news
unit CNN in Atlanta and Warner Bros in Los Angeles.
Time Warner never reached out to other potential suitors
during its talks with AT&T, according to the sources. Apple Inc
, widely speculated as another potential buyer for Time
Warner, never showed a strong interest, the sources said,
pointing out that after Fox's bid for Time Warner many other
companies considered an acquisition but never made any offers.
Large investment banks were brought on for financing in the
week leading up to AT&T's and Time Warner's announcement on
Saturday. When Bloomberg News reported on Thursday that the two
companies had informal conversations about a merger without
advisors, Stephenson and Bewkes had already shaken hands on the
deal and their boards were close to approving it over the
weekend.
To finalize the deal, Time Warner's board met in the offices
of law firm Cravath, Swaine & Moore LLP's offices in New York
and AT&T's board meeting was held at its headquarters in Dallas
on Saturday.
The deal was announced Saturday night, which caused
Stephenson, an Oklahoma native, to miss a University of Oklahoma
college football game. He had to ask a reporter for the score.
