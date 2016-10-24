US regulators will decide on review of AT&T, Time Warner deal -White House

ABOARD AIR FORCE ONE Oct 24 The White House on
Monday said it will be up to independent federal regulators to
decide whether to carry out a formal review of AT&T Inc's
planned acquisition of Time Warner Inc.
"Any decision to review the deal would be made by regulatory
officials at the Department of Justice and the Federal Trade
Commission," White House spokesman Josh Earnest told reporters
in a briefing.
"Certainly when you consider the size of the deal ... I
don't think anybody would be surprised if they announced a
review," Earnest said. "The president would hope and expect that
regulators would carefully consider the potential impact of this
deal on consumers."
