UPDATE 3-Time Warner sees U.S. advertising improving in Q4

* Reports growth in cable revenue, declines in film unit

* Maintains advertising declines better than expected

* CEO says company would be interested in NFL deal

* Keeps financial outlook for 2012

* Shares up nearly 4 percent

By Liana B. Baker

Nov 7 Time Warner Inc lost less cable advertising than anticipated to Olympics coverage by Comcast Corp's NBC television network and said it expects advertising to pick up in the current quarter.

Shares of Time Warner, which owns several cable networks, premium TV service HBO, magazines and a movie studio, reported better-than-expected profit in the third quarter and its shares rose more than 3 percent.

Chief Financial Officer John Martin said U.S. advertising revenue should rise in the "mid- to high-single digits in the fourth quarter, thanks to better cable programming and National Basketball League games drawing in viewers.

Time Warner's advertising revenue in the third quarter did not decline as much as analysts expected. It declined 1 percent, ahead of Macquarie analyst Tim Nollen's estimates. But for Nollen, "no one is ever going to pretend that's a good number" and he wants to company to turn it around in the fourth quarter.

"The advertising number wasn't good so we have to hope there's some sense of stabilization and improvement going into next year," Nollen said in an interview.

He said News Corp executives made comments on Tuesday that suggest advertising could bounce back. (For more on News Corp results, click here: )

When Chief Executive Jeff Bewkes was asked about whether Time Warner's networks could bid on additional sports rights, he singled out the National Football League as being a possibility.

"If an NFL package came up and I think they are considering how they want to handle that, just like the NCAA, we would consider it," he said.

Bewkes said an NFL deal would need to "bring an economic advantage." Time Warner's Turner networks has rights to National Basketball League games, Major League Baseball and NCAA college basketball.

RESULTS

Time Warner logged a 4 percent revenue increase at its networks division, which includes TNT, TBS, HBO and CNN. The growth came mostly from subscription revenue from cable operators.

Nomura analyst Michael Nathanson said third-quarter advertising revenue had suffered because of the Olympics, which lasted 17 days in the third quarter and helped rival Comcast's NBC Universal score an additional $1.2 billion in quarterly revenue.

Premium TV network HBO gained domestic subscribers, Time Warner said, without providing figures. Lazard Capital Markets analyst Barton Crockett said HBO Go, the popular Internet streaming service for HBO customers, could be reviving subscriber growth.

Time Warner affirmed its full-year outlook, which calls for earnings growth, excluding special items, at a low double-digit percentage rate from $2.89 a share last year. Analysts have forecast $3.20.

A day earlier, Time Warner peer Discovery Communications Inc cut its revenue outlook for the year. [ID: nL1E8M620D]

Also on Tuesday, media company News Corp reported strength in its cable unit, lifted by growth at regional sports networks, the FX cable network and Fox news channel.

Third-quarter net income at Time Warner rose to $838 million, or 86 cents a share, from $822 million, or 78 cents a share, a year earlier.

The results beat analysts' average estimate of 82 cents per share compiled by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Revenue fell 3 percent to $6.84 billion. Analysts were expecting $6.89 billion.

Revenue at the film and TV entertainment unit dropped 12 percent, or $400 million, from a year earlier, when the company released "Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2", the final installment in the fantasy series.

Revenue in the publishing unit, whose titles include Time and Sports Illustrated, declined 6 percent, or $51 million, as advertising sales and subscription revenue fell.

Time Warner shares were up 3.5 percent at $44.61.