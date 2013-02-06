Time Warner posts higher fourth-quarter profit

BRIEF-ITUS files for resale of up to 1.4 mln shares
* Files for resale of up to 1,487,606 shares of co's common stock by certain selling stockholders Source text: (http://bit.ly/2nDjhsk) Further company coverage:
Feb 6 Time Warner Inc posted higher fourth-quarter profit on Wednesday, as growth in its cable networks offset declines in the film, TV entertainment and publishing units.
Net income for the company, which owns the CNN cable network, premium TV service HBO, People magazine and a movie studio, rose to $1.16 billion, or $1.21 a share, from $773 million, or 76 cents a share, a year ago.
Revenue fell 0.4 percent from a year earlier to $8.16 billion. Analysts were expecting $8.22 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
* Horton Capital Partners Fund says submitted nomination notice which included five candidates for consideration by CPS Technologies board as potential new members
* CEO Mark Fields' total compensation for 2016 $22.1 million versus $18.6 million in 2015 - SEC Filing