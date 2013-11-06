Time Warner's third-quarter profit rises on cable networks

BRIEF-Shenzhen Stock Exchange's unit, Euronext and Sina sign MOU
* Shenzhen stock exchange's information unit, Euronext and Sina sign MOU to jointly develop internet big data, cross-border index products - Shenzhen stock exchange
Nov 6 Time Warner Inc posted higher third-quarter profit on Wednesday, driven by growth in advertising and subscription fees at its cable networks.
Net income for Time Warner, which owns the CNN cable network, premium TV service HBO, and a movie studio, was $1.18 billion, or $1.26 cents per share, up from $822 million, or 84 cents a share, a year ago.
Revenue rose about 0.2 percent to $6.86 billion. Analysts expected $6.94 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
* Shenzhen stock exchange's information unit, Euronext and Sina sign MOU to jointly develop internet big data, cross-border index products - Shenzhen stock exchange
April 11 LeEco has scrapped a planned $2 billion acquisition of U.S. consumer electronics company Vizio due to regulatory issues, a fresh setback to the cash-strapped Chinese conglomerate's expansion drive.
LONDON, April 11 Emerging stocks slipped to three-week lows and were set for their longest losing streak of the year as tensions stemming from Syria and North Korea kept investors away from riskier assets, although Russia's rouble firmed off recent lows.