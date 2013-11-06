UPDATE 1-Time Warner's Q3 profit rises on cable network strength

By Liana B. Baker
Nov 6 Time Warner Inc on Wednesday
posted higher third-quarter profit, beating Wall Street
estimates on growth in advertising and subscription fees at its
cable networks.
Shares rose 2.7 percent to $70 in premarket trading.
Revenue at its cable unit, which includes Turner
Broadcasting channels such as CNN as well as premium movie
service HBO, increased 5 percent to $3.5 billion. Advertising
was up 11 percent to $96 million.
Revenues fell 7 percent to $2.7 billion at its Film and TV
Entertainment unit that includes Warner Brothers. It blamed the
decline partly on a tough comparison to a year ago, when it
benefited from the strong box office for the Batman movie "The
Dark Knight Rises."
Its Time Inc publishing unit, which it plans to spin off
next year, suffered a 2 percent fall in revenue.
Net income for Time Warner was $1.18 billion, or $1.26 cents
per share, for the quarter ended Sept. 30, up from $822 million,
or 84 cents a share, a year ago.
Adjusting for discontinued operations and other items,
earnings per share were $1.01, which beat Wall Street estimates
by 12 cents.
Revenue rose 0.2 percent to $6.86 billion. Analysts
expected $6.94 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.