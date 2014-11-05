版本:
Time Warner revenue rises on Turner networks, HBO growth

Nov 5 Time Warner Inc reported a 3 percent increase in quarterly revenue, helped by growth in its Turner Networks unit and premium TV service Home Box Office (HBO).

Net income attributable to Time Warner common shareholders fell to $967 million, or $1.11 per share, for the third quarter ended Sept. 30 from $1.18 billion, or $1.26 per share, a year earlier.

Revenue rose to $6.24 billion from $6.04 billion. (Reporting by Abhirup Roy in Bangalore; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)
