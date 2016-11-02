Time Warner revenue jumps 9.2 pct, helped by "Suicide Squad"

UPDATE 4-SpaceX returns to flight, sending satellites into orbit
Jan 14 A SpaceX Falcon rocket blasted off from California on Saturday, returning the company to flight for the first time since a fiery launchpad explosion in September.
Nov 2 Time Warner Inc, the media company being bought by AT&T Inc, reported a 9.2 percent rise in quarterly revenue on Wednesday, helped by the box office success of the superhero movie "Suicide Squad".
The company's net income rose to $1.47 billion, or $1.86 per share, in the third quarter ended Sept. 30 from $1.04 billion, or $1.26 per share, a year earlier.
Revenue rose to $7.17 billion from $6.56 billion.
AT&T said last month it would buy Time Warner for $85.4 billion in a bold move to acquire content. (Reporting by Rishika Sadam in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)
Jan 14 A SpaceX Falcon rocket blasted off from California on Saturday, returning the company to flight for the first time since a fiery launchpad explosion in September.
SAO PAULO, Jan 14 Construtora Camargo Correa SA, one of Brazil's biggest engineering firms, is in talks with federal prosecutors for a new plea bargain deal linked to the country's sweeping "Operation Car Wash" corruption scandal, weekly magazine Veja said on Saturday.
Jan 14 SpaceX plans to blast off a rocket on Saturday for the first time since a launch pad explosion in the fall sidetracked the ambitious flight plans of company founder and entrepreneur Elon Musk.