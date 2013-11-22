版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 11月 23日 星期六 07:25 BJT

BRIEF-Time Inc reports Q3 net income $68 mln vs. $84 mln year-ago

Nov 22 Time Inc: * Time Inc reports total revenues for nine months ended September 30 of $2.39

billion versus $2.47 billion year-ago, net income of $135 million, flat

versus year-ago * Time Inc reports long-term debt at September 30, 2013 of $37 million * Time Inc reports total revenues for three months ended September 30 of $818

million versus $838 million year-ago, net income of $68 million v.s $84

million year-ago * Source text for Eikon () * Further company coverage
