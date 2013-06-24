UPDATE 1-Warner Bros. names new leaders for film studio

By Ronald Grover
LOS ANGELES, June 24 Time Warner Inc's
Warner Bros. studio appointed four executives to leadership
positions in its film division, the company said on Monday,
replacing outgoing Warner Bros. Picture Group president Jeff
Robinov.
Robinov's departure continues the remaking of Warner Bros.
in the wake of parent company Time Warner's March 1 elevation of
home entertainment chief Kevin Tsujihara as the studio's chief
executive.
Bruce Rosenblum, chief executive of the studio's Warner
Bros. Television Group, left the company in May. Rosenblum and
Robinov were candidates with Tsujihara for the Warner Bros. top
job.
"We also want to let you know that Jeff Robinov will no
longer serve as President of Warner Bros. Pictures Group, and
thank him for his years of valued service to the company in that
position," the company said in an internal email to employees
from Tsujihara and studio chairman Barry Meyer.
Robinov, a one-time talent agent with International Creative
Management, joined Warner Bros. in 1997 as a production
executive and in 2007 was named studio president.
Tsujihara and Meyer named Sue Kroll as president of
marketing and international distribution, Greg Silverman as
president of creative development production, and Dan Fellman as
president of domestic distribution.
Toby Emmerich will continue to serve as president of the
studio's New Lines Cinema production unit.
The executives will report to Tsujihara, according to the
studio's statement.
Warner Bros. was Hollywood's top ranked studio by market
share during three of the last five years, and so far this year
tops other studios with 16.5 percent of the overall domestic box
office, according to the site Box Office Mojo. Comcast's
Universal Pictures is second with 15.3 percent.
"Man of Steel" is Warner's top-selling film this year, with
$210 million in domestic ticket sales. Last year's "The Hobbit:
An Unexpected Journey," totaled $303 million in U.S. ticket
sales and $303 million worldwide.