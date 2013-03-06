Time Warner to spin out its magazine unit

March 6 Time Warner Inc said on
Wednesday it plan to separate its publishing unit Time Inc as in
independent, publicly traded company.
The company plans to complete the process by the end of the
year.
"After a thorough review of options, we believe that a
separation will better position both Time Warner and Time Inc,"
Time Warner Chairman and CEO Jeff Bewkes said in a statement.
"A complete spin-off of Time Inc provides strategic clarity
for Time Warner Inc enabling us to focus entirely on our
television networks and film and TV production businesses, and
improves our growth profile."
Time Inc includes magazine titles such as Sports
Illustrated, Fortune, People and Time.