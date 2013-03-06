UPDATE 1-Time Warner to spin out its magazine unit

By Jennifer Saba
March 6 Time Warner Inc plans to spin
out its division that publishes titles like Time, Fortune and
People into a separate company, ending weeks of merger
negotiations with Meredith Corp.
Time Warner said on Wednesday that the process to separate
Time Inc into an independent public company will likely take
place by the end of the year.
In a separate statement, Meredith said it had been in talks
to combine Time Inc's titles that focus on lifestyle and
entertainment including People and InStyle with Meredith's
titles such as Everyday Living with Rachael Ray and Better Homes
and Gardens into a new publicly traded company.
"We respect Time Warner's decision and certainly remain open
to continuing a dialogue on how our companies might work
together on future opportunities," Meredith Corp CEO Stephen
Lacy said in a statement.
Morningstar analyst Michael Corty did not rule out a future
deal between the two companies. "Clearly, Time Warner did not
get the right price from Meredith. I don't think this 100
percent eliminates some kind of combination with Meredith in the
future," he said.
Magazines have been hit with unprecedented challenges in
recent years as people turn to smart phones and tablets to read
and advertisers look to other media to place dollars beside
print. Investors have been pushing Time Warner Chief Executive
Jeff Bewkes for years to hive off Time Inc, which is considered
a slow growth, mature asset.
In 2012, revenue at Time Inc dropped 7 percent to $3.4
billion on declines in advertising and subscription sales.
Operating income fell 25 percent in the same period.
"A complete spin-off of Time Inc provides strategic clarity
for Time Warner Inc enabling us to focus entirely on our
television networks and film and TV production businesses, and
improves our growth profile," Bewkes said in a statement.
As the head of Time Warner Bewkes has been actively sliming
down the company to just cable networks and its movie studio. He
spun off AOL and Time Warner Cable, both of which now trade as
independent, stand-alone companies.
Spinning out publishing assets has been a popular choice
among media conglomerates. News Corp plans to separate its
newspaper and book publishing assets that include The Wall
Street Journal and HarperCollins from its entertainment
divisions like 20th Century Fox and the Fox News Cable network.
The rationale underlying these separations is to divide
high-growth assets such as cable networks from slow-growth or in
some cases declining assets like newspapers and magazines.
Analysts said these moves create two companies each
attractive to different types of investors. Growth investors are
attracted, naturally, to the high-growth businesses, while value
investors are attracted to the cash flow generation of the
slower growth assets.