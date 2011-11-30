Time Inc taps digital agency head Lang as its CEO

* Laura Lang currently CEO of Digitas
* Time Inc CEO position effective January 2012
* Takes over from interim management team
Nov 30 Time Warner has tapped digital
marketing agency head Laura Lang to lead its magazine
division.
Time Inc, the publisher of Sports Illustrated, Time and
People, has been without a Chief Executive Officer for almost a
year since Jack Griffin was abruptly ousted in February.
Lang is the chief executive of Digitas and her experience
is expected to help Time Inc make the transition into digital
media. She will take over in January 2012 from an interim
management committee consisting of Time Inc executives Howard
Averill, Maurice Edelson and John Huey.
Lang has been CEO of Digitas since 2008. Under her
leadership, the agency added 90 clients and achieved its best
two years of business growth in the agency's history.
Prior to joining Digitas in 1999, she was president of
Marketing Corp of America and also led the consulting practice
at Yankelovich Clancy Shulman.