Time Inc to make all titles available on tablets

* Plans to make 21 titles available for tablets this yr
* Devices include Apple's iPad, HP's Touch Pad
NEW YORK Aug 3 Time Inc plans to make all 21
of its magazines, including Real Simple and Entertainment
Weekly, available on leading tablet computers by the end of the
year, the publishing arm of Time Warner (TWX.N) said on
Wednesday.
The company's top four titles - People, Sports Illustrated,
Fortune and Time -- are already available on Apple Inc's iPad
and other similar devices.
Time Inc has sold 600,000 single copy digital editions thus
far. By comparison, the company has 28 million print
subscribers.
It says it will be the first U.S. publisher to have all of
its magazines available to tablet users.
The move is part of a wider strategy at Time Warner to
charge a single price for its content. For its magazines, it
means a subscriber to People gets both the print edition plus
access to the digital version for a single subscription
charge.
While consumers can buy single copy editions straight
through the tablet stores, if they desire a subscription they
must go through the title's web site.
The magazine applications for all of Time Inc's titles will
be available on Apple's (AAPL.O) iPad, Google's (GOOG.O)
Android Marketplace, Hewlett-Packard's (HPQ.N) TouchPad, Barnes
& Noble (BKS.N) NOOK Color and Next Issue Media's store.
Time Warner reported this morning that second quarter
revenue at its publishing division rose 3 percent as
subscription revenues rose. [ID:nN1E771244]
(Reporting by Jennifer Saba; Editing by Derek Caney)