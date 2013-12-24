Time Warner Cable, Viacom renew distribution agreement

BRIEF-Biohaven files registration statement for proposed public offering of its common shares
* Biohaven files registration statement for proposed public offering of its common shares Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Dec 24 Time Warner Cable Inc said it had renewed its distribution agreement with Viacom Inc, whose channels include MTV, Comedy Central and Nickelodeon.
The long-term deal, terms for which were not disclosed, included allowing Time Warner to distribute all of Viacom's channels in its tablet apps, as well as its cable TV network.
It also said it would add Viacom's EPIX movie-on-demand channel for its subscribers.
* Biohaven files registration statement for proposed public offering of its common shares Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Greg Peters to become Netflix chief product officer in July
April 7 Highlights of the day for U.S. President Donald Trump's administration on Friday: U.S. STRIKES SYRIA Russia warns that U.S. cruise missile strikes on a Syrian air base could have "extremely serious" consequences, as Trump's first major foray into a foreign conflict opens a rift between Moscow and Washington. U.S. lawmakers from both parties back Trump's strikes on Syria, but demand he spell out a broader strategy for dealing with the conflict