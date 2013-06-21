Warner Bros film chief Robinov asks to negotiate exit -report

June 21 Warner Bros Pictures Group President Jeff Robinov asked to negotiate his exit from the Time Warner Inc-owned film studio he has led since 2007, Hollywood news website Deadline.com reported on Friday.

Robinov's attorney, Skip Brittenham, notified Warner Bros on Thursday that he wanted to work out a deal to leave the company, Deadline reported.

Reuters could not immediately confirm the report. Warner Bros officials and Brittenham did not respond to requests for comment.

Robinov would be the second studio executive to leave since Time Warner named its home entertainment chief Kevin Tsujihara as chief executive of Warner Bros Entertainment, the company's film and television studio unit.

TV executive Bruce Rosenblum moved to Legendary Entertainment, a studio that co-produced Warner Bros films, including current Superman hit "Man of Steel."

Rosenblum and Robinov were candidates for Tsujihara's job.