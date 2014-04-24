BRIEF-Time Warner Cable CEO comments on proposed FCC net neutrality rules

BRIEF-East west Bancorp Q1 earnings per share $1.16
* East West Bancorp reports net income for first quarter 2017 of $169.7 million and diluted earnings per share of $1.16, both up 53 pct from the prior quarter
April 24 Time Warner Cable
* CEO says will see "whether there are new business models that can be interesting resulting from anything the FCC might do"
* CEO says it is too early to make a judgment on upcoming FCC net neutrality rules
* CEO says business practice is "not discriminate and not block any content that is available on the internet" Further company coverage: (Reporting by Liana B. Baker)
* Adeptus Health and Deerfield collaborate on comprehensive financial restructuring plan
CALGARY, Alberta/NEW YORK April 19 The Syncrude Canada oil sands project has issued an update to customers reiterating that it expects to run at reduced rates in May and June, two trading sources said on Wednesday.