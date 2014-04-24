版本:
BRIEF-Time Warner Cable CEO comments on proposed FCC net neutrality rules

April 24 Time Warner Cable

* CEO says will see "whether there are new business models that can be interesting resulting from anything the FCC might do"

* CEO says it is too early to make a judgment on upcoming FCC net neutrality rules

* CEO says business practice is "not discriminate and not block any content that is available on the internet" Further company coverage: (Reporting by Liana B. Baker)
