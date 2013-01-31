BRIEF-Time Warner Cable says it expects total revenue to rise between 4 percent to 5 percent in 2013-CFO

BRIEF-Diversified Royalty Corp announces Q4 revenue C$6.4 mln
* Diversified Royalty Corp. announces fourth quarter and 2016 annual results
Jan 31 Time Warner Cable Inc : * Says it expects total revenue to rise between 4 percent to 5 percent in
2013-CFO * Says it expects 10 percent to 15 percent adjusted diluted EPS growth in
2013-CFO * Says it expects free cash flow to decline to around $2.3 billion in 2013-CFO
* Diversified Royalty Corp. announces fourth quarter and 2016 annual results
MEXICO CITY, March 28 Mexican billionaire Carlos Slim's America Movil said on Tuesday it plans to ask shareholders at an April 5 meeting to approve up to 3 billion pesos ($158 million) in share buybacks between April 2017 and April 2018.
NEW YORK, March 28 A U.S. judge on Tuesday significantly narrowed private litigation accusing several big banks and German chemical giant BASF SE of conspiring to suppress platinum and palladium prices.