BRIEF-Time Warner Cable says it expects total revenue to rise between 4 percent to 5 percent in 2013-CFO

Jan 31 Time Warner Cable Inc : * Says it expects total revenue to rise between 4 percent to 5 percent in

2013-CFO * Says it expects 10 percent to 15 percent adjusted diluted EPS growth in

2013-CFO * Says it expects free cash flow to decline to around $2.3 billion in 2013-CFO

