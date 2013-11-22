版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 11月 22日 星期五 21:25 BJT

BRIEF-Time Warner Cable up 5.9 percent premarket

NEW YORK Nov 22 Time Warner Cable Inc : * Up 5.9 percent to $128 in premarket on report Charter Communications near funding deal for buyout bid
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐