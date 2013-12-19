版本:
BRIEF-U.S. sues Time Warner Cable over disclosures to customers

Dec 19 Time Warner Cable Inc : * U.S. files civil lawsuit against Time Warner Cable Inc over alleged

violations of federal trade commission's risk-based pricing rule -- court

filing * Lawsuit says Time Warner Cable from January 2011 to March 2013 failed to tell

some customers that it was imposing a billing charge based on their credit

reports * Lawsuit filed in Manhattan federal court seeks civil penalties, customer

refunds, injunction against further violations
